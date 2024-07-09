Southern Michigan Bancorp (OTCMKTS:SOMC) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $16.85

Shares of Southern Michigan Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SOMC – Get Free Report) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $16.85 and traded as low as $15.60. Southern Michigan Bancorp shares last traded at $15.60, with a volume of 40 shares traded.

Southern Michigan Bancorp Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.85. The company has a market capitalization of $71.45 million, a P/E ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 0.26.

Southern Michigan Bancorp (OTCMKTS:SOMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter. Southern Michigan Bancorp had a net margin of 13.62% and a return on equity of 11.13%. The business had revenue of $12.04 million for the quarter.

Southern Michigan Bancorp Increases Dividend

About Southern Michigan Bancorp

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 8th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a boost from Southern Michigan Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 8th. Southern Michigan Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.75%.

Southern Michigan Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern Michigan Bank & Trust that provides a range of commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, institutions, and governmental agencies primarily in the southwest Michigan communities. Its deposit products include interest and non-interest checking, savings, and various types of money market accounts; time, savings, and demand deposits; and certificates of deposit and IRAs.

