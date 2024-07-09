Trifast (LON:TRI) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $75.59

Shares of Trifast plc (LON:TRI – Get Free Report) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 75.59 ($0.97) and traded as low as GBX 71 ($0.91). Trifast shares last traded at GBX 73 ($0.94), with a volume of 396,900 shares.

Trifast Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 71.89 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 75.59. The stock has a market capitalization of £93.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,433.33 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.56.

Trifast Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th were given a GBX 0.60 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.86%. Trifast’s dividend payout ratio is presently -6,666.67%.

Insider Activity at Trifast

About Trifast

In other news, insider Nicholas Mills acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 74 ($0.95) per share, for a total transaction of £3,700 ($4,739.34). 14.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Trifast plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, engineering, manufacture, and distribution of industrial fasteners and category C components in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. It also offers screws and bolts, nuts, washers, circlips, seals, rings, plastic and enclosure hardware, cable glands, security fasteners, spacers and pillars, tooling and driver bits, and other hardware products, as well as fasteners for sheet metal and plastic.

Further Reading

