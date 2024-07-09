Inspired (LON:INSE) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $74.20

Inspired Plc (LON:INSE – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 74.20 ($0.95) and traded as low as GBX 70 ($0.90). Inspired shares last traded at GBX 71 ($0.91), with a volume of 75,192 shares traded.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 83.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 74.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.95, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market cap of £74.72 million, a PE ratio of -1,014.29 and a beta of 0.42.

Inspired Plc provides energy consultancy services to corporate business energy users in the United Kingdom and Ireland. Its Assurance Division reviews, analyzes, and negotiates gas and electricity contracts. The company's Optimisation Division focuses on client's energy consumption optimization services include forensic audits, energy projects, and water solutions.

