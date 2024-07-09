Precipio (NASDAQ:PRPO) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $6.08

Precipio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPO – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.08 and traded as low as $4.82. Precipio shares last traded at $4.88, with a volume of 2,799 shares.

Precipio Price Performance

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Get Precipio alerts:

Precipio (NASDAQ:PRPO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.46) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.43 million during the quarter. Precipio had a negative net margin of 31.00% and a negative return on equity of 46.12%.

Precipio Company Profile

Precipio, Inc, a healthcare solutions company, provides diagnostic products, reagents, and services in the United States. It provides diagnostic blood cancer testing services. The company offers IV-Cell, a proprietary cell culture media that enables simultaneous culturing of four hematopoietic cell lineages; and HemeScreen, a suite of robust genetic diagnostic panels.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Precipio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Precipio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.