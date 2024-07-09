Graphite One (CVE:GPH) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.83

Graphite One Inc. (CVE:GPH – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.83 and traded as low as C$0.65. Graphite One shares last traded at C$0.67, with a volume of 28,172 shares changing hands.

Graphite One Stock Down 1.5 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.83. The company has a market cap of C$92.20 million, a P/E ratio of -6.70 and a beta of 0.80.

Get Graphite One alerts:

Graphite One (CVE:GPH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Graphite One Inc. will post -0.0196522 EPS for the current year.

Graphite One Company Profile

Graphite One Inc operates as mineral exploration company in the United States. It holds interest in the Graphite Creek property that consists of 176 mining claims covering an area of 9,600 hectares located on the Seward Peninsula, Alaska. The company was formerly known as Graphite One Resources Inc and changed its name to Graphite One Inc in February 2019.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Graphite One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graphite One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.