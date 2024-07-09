Bank of the James Financial Group (NASDAQ:BOTJ) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $11.09

Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOTJ – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.09 and traded as low as $10.95. Bank of the James Financial Group shares last traded at $10.99, with a volume of 4,554 shares trading hands.

Bank of the James Financial Group Trading Up 0.9 %

The company has a market cap of $50.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.09.

Get Bank of the James Financial Group alerts:

Bank of the James Financial Group (NASDAQ:BOTJ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.26 million during the quarter. Bank of the James Financial Group had a net margin of 16.45% and a return on equity of 15.86%.

Bank of the James Financial Group Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bank of the James Financial Group

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. Bank of the James Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.51%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. increased its position in shares of Bank of the James Financial Group by 29.5% during the first quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 253,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,631,000 after purchasing an additional 57,856 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bank of the James Financial Group by 33.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 192,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,995,000 after buying an additional 47,895 shares in the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of the James Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $268,000. MontVue Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bank of the James Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in Bank of the James Financial Group by 7.6% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 17,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.50% of the company’s stock.

Bank of the James Financial Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the James that provides general retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, associations and organizations, and governmental authorities in Virginia, the United States. It offers checking, savings, individual retirement, and health care saving accounts, as well as other time deposits, including money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of the James Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of the James Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.