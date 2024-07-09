China Jo-Jo Drugstores (NASDAQ:CJJD) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $3.17

China Jo-Jo Drugstores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CJJDGet Free Report) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.17 and traded as low as $2.13. China Jo-Jo Drugstores shares last traded at $2.19, with a volume of 2,025 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of China Jo-Jo Drugstores in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

China Jo-Jo Drugstores Trading Down 3.5 %

China Jo-Jo Drugstores Company Profile

China Jo-Jo Drugstores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and distributor of pharmaceutical and other healthcare products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Retail Drugstores, Online Pharmacy, Drug Wholesale, and Herb Farming.

