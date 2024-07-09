3i Infrastructure (LON:3IN) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $327.89

3i Infrastructure plc (LON:3IN – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 327.89 ($4.20) and traded as low as GBX 327.50 ($4.19). 3i Infrastructure shares last traded at GBX 328 ($4.20), with a volume of 592,899 shares trading hands.

3i Infrastructure Stock Up 0.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.38, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of £3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 886.49 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 332.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 327.89.

3i Infrastructure Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be given a dividend of GBX 5.95 ($0.08) per share. This represents a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. 3i Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3,243.24%.

About 3i Infrastructure

3i Infrastructure plc is an investment firm specializing in infrastructure investments. The firm invests in early stage assets, mature assets, middle markets, mid venture, acquisitions, and projects and privatizations undergoing a period of operational ramp-up. It may invest in junior or mezzanine debt in infrastructure businesses or assets.

