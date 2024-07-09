Robert Walters (LON:RWA) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $416.55

Robert Walters plc (LON:RWA – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 416.55 ($5.34) and traded as low as GBX 402.53 ($5.16). Robert Walters shares last traded at GBX 408 ($5.23), with a volume of 3,680 shares.

Robert Walters Trading Down 0.7 %

The stock has a market cap of £293.06 million, a P/E ratio of 2,147.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.08 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 404.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 416.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.61.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Leslie Van de Walle purchased 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 389 ($4.98) per share, with a total value of £27,230 ($34,878.95). Insiders own 19.69% of the company’s stock.

About Robert Walters

Robert Walters plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional recruitment consultancy services worldwide. The company offers permanent, contract, and interim recruitment services in the fields of accounting and finance, banking and financial services, engineering, human resources, information technology, legal, sales and marketing, secretarial and support, and supply chain and procurement.

