Sabien Technology Group (LON:SNT) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $11.01

Shares of Sabien Technology Group Plc (LON:SNT – Get Free Report) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 11.01 ($0.14) and traded as low as GBX 10.51 ($0.13). Sabien Technology Group shares last traded at GBX 11.25 ($0.14), with a volume of 34,608 shares traded.

Sabien Technology Group Stock Down 6.6 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.44. The company has a market capitalization of £2.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -375.00 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 12.18 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 11.01.

About Sabien Technology Group

Sabien Technology Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of energy reduction and cloud-connected carbon management technologies serving the commercial heating sector in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers M2G intelligent boiler load control solution and cloud-connected carbon management service optimize boilers' energy use.

