RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $19.92

Shares of RGC Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGCO – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $19.92 and traded as low as $19.43. RGC Resources shares last traded at $19.50, with a volume of 12,345 shares.

RGC Resources Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $198.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 0.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The energy company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $32.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.00 million. RGC Resources had a net margin of 15.82% and a return on equity of 12.66%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that RGC Resources, Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RGC Resources Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RGC Resources

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 17th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 17th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%. RGC Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.54%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of RGC Resources by 5.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,680 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of RGC Resources by 14.3% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 192,555 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,897,000 after buying an additional 24,055 shares in the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of RGC Resources by 1.2% in the first quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 87,010 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,761,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in shares of RGC Resources by 6.6% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 359,700 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $7,280,000 after buying an additional 22,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in RGC Resources by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 437,803 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $8,861,000 after acquiring an additional 4,202 shares during the last quarter. 35.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RGC Resources Company Profile

RGC Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services company. It sells and distributes natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Roanoke, Virginia, and the surrounding localities. The company also provides various unregulated services. It operates approximately 1,179 miles of transmission and distribution pipeline; and a liquefied natural gas storage facility, as well as owns and operates six metering stations.

