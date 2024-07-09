CBAK Energy Technology (NASDAQ:CBAT) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.16

CBAK Energy Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAT – Get Free Report) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.16 and traded as low as $1.16. CBAK Energy Technology shares last traded at $1.23, with a volume of 117,495 shares trading hands.
CBAK Energy Technology Stock Performance
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.16. The firm has a market cap of $110.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.65 and a beta of 1.95.
CBAK Energy Technology (NASDAQ:CBAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The electronics maker reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.12. CBAK Energy Technology had a return on equity of 8.71% and a net margin of 4.62%. The business had revenue of $58.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.78 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CBAK Energy Technology, Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Trading of CBAK Energy Technology
About CBAK Energy Technology
CBAK Energy Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufacture, commercialization, and distribution of lithium ion high power rechargeable batteries in Mainland China, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, CBAK and Hitrans. Its lithium batteries are used in various applications, including electric vehicles, such as electric cars, electric buses, and hybrid electric cars and buses; light electric vehicles, such as electric bicycles, electric motors, electric tricycles, and smaller-sized electric cars; and electric tools, energy storage, uninterruptible power supply, and other high power applications, as well as cordless power tools.
