CBAK Energy Technology (NASDAQ:CBAT) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.16

CBAK Energy Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAT – Get Free Report) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.16 and traded as low as $1.16. CBAK Energy Technology shares last traded at $1.23, with a volume of 117,495 shares trading hands.

CBAK Energy Technology Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.16. The firm has a market cap of $110.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.65 and a beta of 1.95.

Get CBAK Energy Technology alerts:

CBAK Energy Technology (NASDAQ:CBAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The electronics maker reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.12. CBAK Energy Technology had a return on equity of 8.71% and a net margin of 4.62%. The business had revenue of $58.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.78 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CBAK Energy Technology, Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of CBAK Energy Technology

About CBAK Energy Technology

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in CBAK Energy Technology stock. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CBAK Energy Technology, Inc. ( NASDAQ:CBAT Free Report ) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 55,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of CBAK Energy Technology as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.97% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

CBAK Energy Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufacture, commercialization, and distribution of lithium ion high power rechargeable batteries in Mainland China, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, CBAK and Hitrans. Its lithium batteries are used in various applications, including electric vehicles, such as electric cars, electric buses, and hybrid electric cars and buses; light electric vehicles, such as electric bicycles, electric motors, electric tricycles, and smaller-sized electric cars; and electric tools, energy storage, uninterruptible power supply, and other high power applications, as well as cordless power tools.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CBAK Energy Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBAK Energy Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.