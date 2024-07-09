JOYY (NASDAQ:YY) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $32.21

Shares of JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $32.21 and traded as low as $32.04. JOYY shares last traded at $33.18, with a volume of 517,567 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on YY shares. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of JOYY in a report on Monday, March 25th. StockNews.com lowered JOYY from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 11th.

JOYY Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 0.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.21.

JOYY (NASDAQ:YY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 28th. The information services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.19. JOYY had a return on equity of 5.47% and a net margin of 14.19%. The firm had revenue of $564.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $553.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that JOYY Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of YY. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in JOYY by 1,758.1% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 664,326 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $20,428,000 after purchasing an additional 628,573 shares during the last quarter. Yunqi Capital Ltd raised its position in shares of JOYY by 52.8% during the 1st quarter. Yunqi Capital Ltd now owns 783,202 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $24,083,000 after buying an additional 270,564 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in JOYY in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,512,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in JOYY in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,466,000. Finally, Polunin Capital Partners Ltd acquired a new stake in JOYY during the fourth quarter worth $4,399,000. 36.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JOYY Company Profile

JOYY Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates social media platforms that offer users engaging and experience across various video-based social platforms. It operates through two segments, BIGO and All Other. The company operates Bigo Live, a social live streaming platform, that provides an interactive online stage for users to host and watch live streaming sessions, share their life moments, showcase their talents, and interact with people worldwide; Likee, a short-form video social platform, which enables users to discover, create, and share short videos, with video creation tools and personalized feeds; imo, an instant messenger platform, that provides audio and video communication services; Hago, a social networking platform that offers casual games integrating social features, such as audio and video multi-user chatrooms and 3D virtual interactive party games; and Shopline, a smart commerce platform, that provides solutions and services to enable merchants in creating and growing their brands online and reach customers through various sales channels, including e-commerce platforms, social commerce, and physical retail stores.

Featured Stories

