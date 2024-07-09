Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $18.74

Pro-Dex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDEX – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $18.74 and traded as low as $17.70. Pro-Dex shares last traded at $17.90, with a volume of 3,502 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Pro-Dex from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th.

Get Pro-Dex alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on PDEX

Pro-Dex Trading Up 2.6 %

The company has a current ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.99 and its 200-day moving average is $18.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.22 million, a P/E ratio of 30.86 and a beta of 0.37.

Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Pro-Dex had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 6.50%. The business had revenue of $14.29 million during the quarter.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Angelita Rebamontan Domingo sold 2,585 shares of Pro-Dex stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.30, for a total transaction of $47,305.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $149,895.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 42.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pro-Dex

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Pro-Dex stock. Perritt Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pro-Dex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDEX – Free Report) by 43.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,813 shares during the period. Perritt Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of Pro-Dex worth $106,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 15.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pro-Dex Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pro-Dex, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells powered surgical instruments for medical device original equipment manufacturers worldwide. The company offers autoclavable, battery-powered and electric, and multi-function surgical drivers and shavers that are primarily used in the orthopedic, thoracic, and craniomaxillofacial markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pro-Dex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pro-Dex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.