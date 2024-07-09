Frequency Electronics (NASDAQ:FEIM) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $10.05

Shares of Frequency Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEIM – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.05 and traded as low as $8.86. Frequency Electronics shares last traded at $8.94, with a volume of 27,469 shares traded.

Frequency Electronics Trading Down 0.3 %

The company has a market cap of $84.84 million, a PE ratio of 26.29 and a beta of 0.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.05.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Frequency Electronics

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First United Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Frequency Electronics in the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Frequency Electronics by 32.0% in the first quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 13,200 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Frequency Electronics in the fourth quarter worth about $170,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Frequency Electronics during the fourth quarter worth about $199,000. Finally, Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. purchased a new stake in Frequency Electronics in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,511,000. 58.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Frequency Electronics

Frequency Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in designing, development, and manufacturing of precision time and frequency control products and components for microwave integrated circuit applications. It operates through two segments, FEI-NY and FEI-Zyfer. The FEI-NY segment offers precision time and frequency control products for communication satellites, terrestrial cellular telephone or other ground-based telecommunication stations; and other components and systems for the U.S.

