BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust (NYSE:BIGZ) Major Shareholder Buys $311,701.68 in Stock

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust (NYSE:BIGZ – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 42,236 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.38 per share, with a total value of $311,701.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 52,553,522 shares in the company, valued at $387,844,992.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 1st, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 252,855 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.25 per share, with a total value of $1,833,198.75.

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:BIGZ opened at $7.41 on Tuesday. BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust has a fifty-two week low of $6.21 and a fifty-two week high of $8.35. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.56.

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a $0.0885 dividend. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.33%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 38,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 4,810 shares during the last quarter. Prudent Investors Network Inc. bought a new position in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $174,000. Karpus Management Inc. grew its position in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 1,495,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,173,000 after purchasing an additional 291,622 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $122,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 69,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 6,202 shares during the last quarter.

About BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust is a mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc and managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust is based in United States.

