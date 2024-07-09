Capstone Copper Corp. (TSE:CS) Senior Officer Sells C$336,484.32 in Stock

Capstone Copper Corp. (TSE:CS – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Jerrold Annett sold 29,659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.35, for a total value of C$336,484.32.

Capstone Copper Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of TSE:CS opened at C$10.21 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.44. The stock has a market cap of C$7.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 2.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$9.91 and its 200 day moving average is C$8.35. Capstone Copper Corp. has a 52-week low of C$4.40 and a 52-week high of C$11.51.

Capstone Copper (TSE:CS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The mining company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$458.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$461.99 million. Capstone Copper had a negative net margin of 6.41% and a negative return on equity of 3.13%. Sell-side analysts predict that Capstone Copper Corp. will post 0.3624779 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CS. National Bankshares upped their target price on Capstone Copper from C$11.50 to C$12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Eight Capital upped their target price on Capstone Copper from C$11.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Capstone Copper from C$10.50 to C$11.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Capstone Copper from C$11.00 to C$12.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a C$13.00 target price on Capstone Copper and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$11.95.

Capstone Copper Corp. operates as a copper mining company in the United States, Chile, and Mexico. It primarily explores for copper, silver, zinc, and other metals. The company owns 100% interests in Pinto Valley copper mine located in the Arizona, the United States; Mantos Blancos copper-silver mine located in the Region of Antofagasta, Chile; Santo Domingo copper-iron-gold-cobalt project located in the Atacama region, Chile; and Cozamin copper-silver mine located in the Zacatecas, Mexico.

