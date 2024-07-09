Capstone Copper Corp. (TSE:CS) Senior Officer Sells C$336,484.32 in Stock

Capstone Copper Corp. (TSE:CS – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Jerrold Annett sold 29,659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.35, for a total value of C$336,484.32.
Capstone Copper Stock Down 2.1 %
Shares of TSE:CS opened at C$10.21 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.44. The stock has a market cap of C$7.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 2.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$9.91 and its 200 day moving average is C$8.35. Capstone Copper Corp. has a 52-week low of C$4.40 and a 52-week high of C$11.51.
Capstone Copper (TSE:CS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The mining company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$458.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$461.99 million. Capstone Copper had a negative net margin of 6.41% and a negative return on equity of 3.13%. Sell-side analysts predict that Capstone Copper Corp. will post 0.3624779 EPS for the current year.
Capstone Copper Corp. operates as a copper mining company in the United States, Chile, and Mexico. It primarily explores for copper, silver, zinc, and other metals. The company owns 100% interests in Pinto Valley copper mine located in the Arizona, the United States; Mantos Blancos copper-silver mine located in the Region of Antofagasta, Chile; Santo Domingo copper-iron-gold-cobalt project located in the Atacama region, Chile; and Cozamin copper-silver mine located in the Zacatecas, Mexico.
