CES Energy Solutions Corp. (TSE:CEU) Senior Officer Anthony Michael Aulicino Sells 54,507 Shares

CES Energy Solutions Corp. (TSE:CEU – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Anthony Michael Aulicino sold 54,507 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.55, for a total value of C$411,527.85.

Shares of CEU stock opened at C$7.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of C$1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 10.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.41. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$6.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$5.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.16. CES Energy Solutions Corp. has a 52-week low of C$2.60 and a 52-week high of C$7.73.

CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C$0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C$0.08. The business had revenue of C$588.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$555.63 million. CES Energy Solutions had a return on equity of 26.28% and a net margin of 8.02%. On average, equities analysts expect that CES Energy Solutions Corp. will post 0.7197861 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 21.02%. This is an increase from CES Energy Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. CES Energy Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.90%.

CEU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. National Bankshares boosted their price target on CES Energy Solutions from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Raymond James boosted their price target on CES Energy Solutions from C$6.75 to C$8.50 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. TD Securities boosted their price target on CES Energy Solutions from C$7.00 to C$9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on CES Energy Solutions from C$5.85 to C$8.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on CES Energy Solutions from C$7.50 to C$8.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CES Energy Solutions presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$7.94.

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in design, implement, and manufacture of advanced consumable fluids and specialty chemicals in the United States and Canada. The company provides solutions for drill-bit, point of completion and stimulation, wellhead and pump-jack, and pipeline and midstream markets.

