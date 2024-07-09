Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Lowers Stock Position in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC cut its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI – Free Report) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 76,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,042 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund were worth $922,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RQI. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 1,165.5% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Resolute Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 9,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter.

Get Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund alerts:

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund Stock Up 0.3 %

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund stock opened at $11.68 on Tuesday. Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.17 and a twelve month high of $12.64. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.65.

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund Announces Dividend

About Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 10th.

(Free Report)

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.