Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) Insider Debra Durso-Bumpus Sells 8,817 Shares of Stock

Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Free Report) insider Debra Durso-Bumpus sold 8,817 shares of Blueprint Medicines stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.29, for a total transaction of $981,243.93. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,870,384.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Debra Durso-Bumpus also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Blueprint Medicines alerts:

On Friday, July 5th, Debra Durso-Bumpus sold 3,850 shares of Blueprint Medicines stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.20, for a total value of $428,120.00.

On Friday, June 28th, Debra Durso-Bumpus sold 333 shares of Blueprint Medicines stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.15, for a total value of $37,012.95.

On Friday, June 21st, Debra Durso-Bumpus sold 74,034 shares of Blueprint Medicines stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.19, for a total transaction of $7,713,602.46.

Blueprint Medicines Stock Up 4.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BPMC opened at $116.32 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.79. The company has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a PE ratio of -24.18 and a beta of 0.63. Blueprint Medicines Co. has a twelve month low of $43.89 and a twelve month high of $119.30.

Institutional Trading of Blueprint Medicines

Blueprint Medicines ( NASDAQ:BPMC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.64) by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $96.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.58 million. Blueprint Medicines had a negative net margin of 102.15% and a negative return on equity of 193.48%. On average, equities analysts predict that Blueprint Medicines Co. will post -5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Diversified Trust Co grew its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 2.9% during the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 11,219 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Blueprint Medicines during the 3rd quarter worth $397,000. Polar Capital Holdings Plc increased its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 108.0% in the third quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 1,040,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $52,229,000 after purchasing an additional 540,000 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 5.2% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 670,972 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,696,000 after buying an additional 33,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 3.2% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,080,521 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $255,144,000 after buying an additional 156,807 shares during the period.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BPMC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Blueprint Medicines from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $121.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.87.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on BPMC

Blueprint Medicines Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for genomically defined cancers and blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company is developing AYVAKIT for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of indolent SM, and other mast cell disorders.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Blueprint Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blueprint Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.