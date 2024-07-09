Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Acquires 14,023 Shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF – Free Report) by 272.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,179 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,023 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF were worth $913,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Boltwood Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $158,000. Country Trust Bank raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 267,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,572,000 after purchasing an additional 8,333 shares during the period. Kwmg LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 77,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,664,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV grew its stake in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 73.8% in the 4th quarter. Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV now owns 63,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,996,000 after buying an additional 27,051 shares during the period.

Get iShares Global Infrastructure ETF alerts:

iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF stock opened at $48.67 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.20 and a beta of 0.80. iShares Global Infrastructure ETF has a one year low of $40.38 and a one year high of $50.75.

iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares Global Infrastructure ETF

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.8301 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th.

(Free Report)

The iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (IGF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Infrastructure index, a market-cap-weighted index of global infrastructure companies. IGF was launched on Dec 10, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Infrastructure ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.