QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) Major Shareholder Sells $1,627,589.88 in Stock

QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Free Report) major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 52,724 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.87, for a total transaction of $1,627,589.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,300,463 shares in the company, valued at $348,845,292.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Carlyle Group Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 5th, Carlyle Group Inc. sold 50,739 shares of QuidelOrtho stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.15, for a total transaction of $1,580,519.85.

On Monday, July 1st, Carlyle Group Inc. sold 81,110 shares of QuidelOrtho stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.21, for a total transaction of $2,612,553.10.

On Friday, June 28th, Carlyle Group Inc. sold 49,937 shares of QuidelOrtho stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.05, for a total value of $1,650,417.85.

On Wednesday, June 26th, Carlyle Group Inc. sold 81,482 shares of QuidelOrtho stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.19, for a total value of $2,704,387.58.

On Monday, June 24th, Carlyle Group Inc. sold 73,713 shares of QuidelOrtho stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.34, for a total value of $2,531,304.42.

On Thursday, June 20th, Carlyle Group Inc. sold 67,207 shares of QuidelOrtho stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.89, for a total transaction of $2,344,852.23.

On Monday, June 17th, Carlyle Group Inc. sold 99,642 shares of QuidelOrtho stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.99, for a total transaction of $3,586,115.58.

On Friday, June 14th, Carlyle Group Inc. sold 127,981 shares of QuidelOrtho stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.19, for a total transaction of $4,631,632.39.

On Wednesday, June 12th, Carlyle Group Inc. sold 64,263 shares of QuidelOrtho stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.23, for a total value of $2,585,300.49.

QuidelOrtho Stock Performance

NASDAQ QDEL opened at $30.36 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 0.07. QuidelOrtho Co. has a 12-month low of $30.07 and a 12-month high of $89.11.

Institutional Trading of QuidelOrtho

QuidelOrtho ( NASDAQ:QDEL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $711.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $697.33 million. QuidelOrtho had a positive return on equity of 3.96% and a negative net margin of 61.65%. Research analysts expect that QuidelOrtho Co. will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rubric Capital Management LP increased its holdings in QuidelOrtho by 230.6% in the fourth quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 980,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,231,000 after buying an additional 683,637 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in QuidelOrtho in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,968,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in QuidelOrtho by 144.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 908,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,961,000 after purchasing an additional 536,492 shares during the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in QuidelOrtho during the fourth quarter worth $37,144,000. Finally, LGT Capital Partners LTD. grew its holdings in QuidelOrtho by 69.9% in the fourth quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 954,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,344,000 after purchasing an additional 392,790 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on QuidelOrtho from $81.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.00.

QuidelOrtho Company Profile

QuidelOrtho Corporation provides diagnostic testing solutions. The company operates through Labs, Transfusion Medicine, Point-of-Care, and Molecular Diagnostics business units. The Labs business unit provides clinical chemistry laboratory instruments and tests that measure target chemicals in bodily fluids for the evaluation of health and the clinical management of patients; immunoassay laboratory instruments and tests, which measure proteins as they act as antigens in the spread of disease, antibodies in the immune response spurred by disease, or markers of proper organ function and health; testing products to detect and monitor disease progression across a spectrum of therapeutic areas; and specialized diagnostic solutions.

