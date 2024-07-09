Insider Selling: Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) Insider Sells 3,850 Shares of Stock

Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Free Report) insider Debra Durso-Bumpus sold 3,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.20, for a total transaction of $428,120.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 43,763 shares in the company, valued at $4,866,445.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Debra Durso-Bumpus also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 3rd, Debra Durso-Bumpus sold 8,817 shares of Blueprint Medicines stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.29, for a total transaction of $981,243.93.

On Friday, June 28th, Debra Durso-Bumpus sold 333 shares of Blueprint Medicines stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.15, for a total transaction of $37,012.95.

On Friday, June 21st, Debra Durso-Bumpus sold 74,034 shares of Blueprint Medicines stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.19, for a total transaction of $7,713,602.46.

Blueprint Medicines Trading Up 4.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BPMC opened at $116.32 on Tuesday. Blueprint Medicines Co. has a 12 month low of $43.89 and a 12 month high of $119.30. The company has a quick ratio of 3.61, a current ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.79. The firm has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.18 and a beta of 0.63.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Blueprint Medicines ( NASDAQ:BPMC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.32) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.64) by $0.32. Blueprint Medicines had a negative net margin of 102.15% and a negative return on equity of 193.48%. The business had revenue of $96.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.58 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Blueprint Medicines Co. will post -5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BPMC shares. SVB Leerink raised shares of Blueprint Medicines from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Monday, May 6th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $78.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Leerink Partnrs upgraded shares of Blueprint Medicines from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $112.87.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Blueprint Medicines

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Blueprint Medicines by 15.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,250,823 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $592,954,000 after purchasing an additional 821,868 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Blueprint Medicines in the fourth quarter valued at $55,893,000. Polar Capital Holdings Plc grew its position in Blueprint Medicines by 108.0% in the third quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 1,040,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $52,229,000 after purchasing an additional 540,000 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Blueprint Medicines by 2,788.1% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 269,658 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $24,873,000 after purchasing an additional 260,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Blueprint Medicines by 3.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,309,977 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $598,564,000 after purchasing an additional 195,007 shares in the last quarter.

About Blueprint Medicines

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for genomically defined cancers and blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company is developing AYVAKIT for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of indolent SM, and other mast cell disorders.

