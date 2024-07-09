Maurice J. Duca Sells 2,931 Shares of AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF) Stock

AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Free Report) major shareholder Maurice J. Duca sold 2,931 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.32, for a total transaction of $730,756.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,060 shares in the company, valued at $2,508,159.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of APPF stock opened at $252.55 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $238.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $223.07. AppFolio, Inc. has a one year low of $164.29 and a one year high of $256.73. The stock has a market cap of $9.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 122.01 and a beta of 0.80.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The software maker reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.09. AppFolio had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 13.51%. The business had revenue of $187.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.66 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AppFolio, Inc. will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in AppFolio by 497.7% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 43,552 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,545,000 after acquiring an additional 36,265 shares during the period. Long Walk Management LP raised its stake in AppFolio by 62.7% in the 4th quarter. Long Walk Management LP now owns 122,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $21,135,000 after acquiring an additional 47,000 shares during the period. Oberndorf William E bought a new stake in AppFolio in the 4th quarter valued at $3,020,000. WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in AppFolio in the 4th quarter valued at $12,941,000. Finally, Nebula Research & Development LLC grew its stake in shares of AppFolio by 554.5% in the fourth quarter. Nebula Research & Development LLC now owns 9,039 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after acquiring an additional 7,658 shares in the last quarter. 62.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

APPF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their price objective on AppFolio from $264.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of AppFolio from $215.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of AppFolio in a research report on Monday, June 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $295.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $241.00 price objective on shares of AppFolio in a report on Friday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $248.71.

AppFolio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud business management solutions for the real estate industry in the United States. The company provides a cloud-based platform that enables users to automate and optimize common workflows; tools that assist with leasing, maintenance, and accounting; and other technology and services offered by third parties.

