Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Director Sells $1,246,772.40 in Stock

Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) Director V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 8,493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.80, for a total value of $1,246,772.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 731,612 shares in the company, valued at $107,400,641.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 20th, V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 389,189 shares of Dell Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.79, for a total transaction of $61,799,321.31.

NYSE DELL opened at $145.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $103.51 billion, a PE ratio of 29.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.92. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.05 and a 1-year high of $179.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $140.88 and a 200-day moving average of $113.50.

Dell Technologies ( NYSE:DELL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The technology company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.04. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 173.72% and a net margin of 4.00%. The firm had revenue of $22.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.70 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 23rd will be given a $0.445 dividend. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 23rd. Dell Technologies’s payout ratio is 36.33%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Dell Technologies in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Bank of America upped their target price on Dell Technologies from $130.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Dell Technologies from $125.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $125.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of Dell Technologies in a research note on Monday, June 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.81.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DELL. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in Dell Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $339,000. Collective Family Office LLC lifted its stake in Dell Technologies by 13.8% in the second quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 2,475 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 0.8% in the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 119,708 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,509,000 after acquiring an additional 977 shares in the last quarter. Polianta Ltd purchased a new position in Dell Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,075,000. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Dell Technologies by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 94,981 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,099,000 after purchasing an additional 2,087 shares in the last quarter. 38.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

