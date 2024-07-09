The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) Major Shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. Sells 50,739 Shares of Stock

The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Get Free Report) major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 50,739 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.15, for a total transaction of $1,580,519.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,249,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,428,902.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Carlyle Group Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 3rd, Carlyle Group Inc. sold 52,724 shares of The Carlyle Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.87, for a total value of $1,627,589.88.

On Monday, July 1st, Carlyle Group Inc. sold 81,110 shares of The Carlyle Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.21, for a total transaction of $2,612,553.10.

On Friday, June 28th, Carlyle Group Inc. sold 49,937 shares of The Carlyle Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.05, for a total transaction of $1,650,417.85.

On Wednesday, June 26th, Carlyle Group Inc. sold 81,482 shares of The Carlyle Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.19, for a total transaction of $2,704,387.58.

On Monday, June 24th, Carlyle Group Inc. sold 73,713 shares of The Carlyle Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.34, for a total value of $2,531,304.42.

On Thursday, June 20th, Carlyle Group Inc. sold 67,207 shares of The Carlyle Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.89, for a total value of $2,344,852.23.

On Monday, June 17th, Carlyle Group Inc. sold 99,642 shares of The Carlyle Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.99, for a total value of $3,586,115.58.

On Friday, June 14th, Carlyle Group Inc. sold 127,981 shares of The Carlyle Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.19, for a total transaction of $4,631,632.39.

On Wednesday, June 12th, Carlyle Group Inc. sold 64,263 shares of The Carlyle Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.23, for a total transaction of $2,585,300.49.

NASDAQ:CG opened at $40.49 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.53. The firm has a market cap of $14.57 billion, a PE ratio of -22.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $41.57 and a 200 day moving average of $42.96. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.13 and a 1-year high of $48.52.

The Carlyle Group ( NASDAQ:CG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $986.10 million. The Carlyle Group had a negative net margin of 23.04% and a positive return on equity of 23.92%. The Carlyle Group’s revenue was up 35.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 13th. The Carlyle Group’s payout ratio is currently -78.21%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $990,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group during the third quarter worth $336,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 62,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,883,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares during the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group in the 4th quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in The Carlyle Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,110,000. 55.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on The Carlyle Group from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $56.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $49.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective (down from $50.00) on shares of The Carlyle Group in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on The Carlyle Group from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.33.

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

