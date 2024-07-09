Avon Protection plc (LON:AVON) Insider Acquires £141.13 in Stock

Avon Protection plc (LON:AVON – Get Free Report) insider Miles Ingrey-Counter purchased 11 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,283 ($16.43) per share, for a total transaction of £141.13 ($180.77).

Miles Ingrey-Counter also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 7th, Miles Ingrey-Counter purchased 12 shares of Avon Protection stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,234 ($15.81) per share, for a total transaction of £148.08 ($189.68).

Avon Protection Stock Performance

LON AVON opened at GBX 1,280 ($16.40) on Tuesday. Avon Protection plc has a 1 year low of GBX 582 ($7.45) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,408 ($18.04). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.86, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of £384 million, a PE ratio of -2,976.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.30. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,296.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,100.30.

Avon Protection Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 8th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 8th. Avon Protection’s dividend payout ratio is presently -5,348.84%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AVON. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Avon Protection in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,295 ($16.59) target price on shares of Avon Protection in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st.

Avon Protection Company Profile

Avon Protection plc provides respiratory, chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear and head protection solutions for military and first responder agencies in the United Kingdom, Europe, and the United States. The company offers respiratory products, including respirators, filters, powered and supplied air, escape hoods, underwater systems, and thermal image camera, and CBRN protective wear, as well as spares and accessories.

