MJ Gleeson plc (LON:GLE) Insider Graham Prothero Purchases 37 Shares

MJ Gleeson plc (LON:GLE – Get Free Report) insider Graham Prothero bought 37 shares of MJ Gleeson stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 538 ($6.89) per share, for a total transaction of £199.06 ($254.98).

Graham Prothero also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 5th, Graham Prothero bought 34 shares of MJ Gleeson stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 566 ($7.25) per share, for a total transaction of £192.44 ($246.50).

Shares of GLE stock opened at GBX 590 ($7.56) on Tuesday. MJ Gleeson plc has a 12-month low of GBX 350 ($4.48) and a 12-month high of GBX 590 ($7.56). The company has a current ratio of 4.61, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 541.28 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 511.03. The stock has a market capitalization of £344.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,034.48 and a beta of 0.95.

MJ Gleeson

MJ Gleeson plc engages in low-cost house building and land promotion activities in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two divisions, Gleeson Homes and Gleeson Land. It also engages in the house building activities in the north of England and Midlands; and sale of land in the south of England.

