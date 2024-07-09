Judges Scientific plc (LON:JDG) Insider Mark Lavelle Acquires 2 Shares

Judges Scientific plc (LON:JDG – Get Free Report) insider Mark Lavelle acquired 2 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of £109 ($139.62) per share, for a total transaction of £218 ($279.24).

Shares of LON:JDG opened at £110 ($140.90) on Tuesday. Judges Scientific plc has a 1 year low of GBX 7,300 ($93.51) and a 1 year high of £122.50 ($156.91). The company has a market cap of £730.40 million, a PE ratio of 7,638.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.06, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average is £107.83 and its 200 day moving average is £104.41.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Judges Scientific in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd.

Judges Scientific plc designs, manufactures, and sells scientific instruments. The company offers engineering teaching and research equipment for universities, colleges, schools, and research centres; and research and development systems for food, beverage, dairy, edible oil, and pharmaceutical industries.

