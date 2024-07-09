Ashtead Group plc (LON:AHT) Insider Sells £1,894,660.56 in Stock

Ashtead Group plc (LON:AHT – Get Free Report) insider Brendan Horgan sold 37,063 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 5,112 ($65.48), for a total value of £1,894,660.56 ($2,426,874.04).
Ashtead Group Stock Performance
Shares of AHT stock opened at GBX 5,090 ($65.20) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.35, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 5,589.48 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 5,444.67. The firm has a market capitalization of £22.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,749.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.29. Ashtead Group plc has a 1 year low of GBX 4,437 ($56.83) and a 1 year high of GBX 6,180 ($79.16).
Ashtead Group Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.89 per share. This is an increase from Ashtead Group’s previous dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.28%. Ashtead Group’s payout ratio is 2,749.14%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Ashtead Group Company Profile
Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction, industrial, and general equipment rental business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It provides pumps, power generation, heating, cooling, scaffolding, traffic management, temporary flooring, trench shoring, and lifting services.
