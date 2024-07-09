Insider Buying: Serica Energy plc (LON:SQZ) Insider Purchases 52,672 Shares of Stock

Serica Energy plc (LON:SQZ – Get Free Report) insider Chris Cox purchased 52,672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of £526.72 ($674.68).

Chris Cox also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 2nd, Chris Cox purchased 12,530 shares of Serica Energy stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 136 ($1.74) per share, for a total transaction of £17,040.80 ($21,827.59).

Serica Energy Trading Down 0.9 %

LON SQZ opened at GBX 137.50 ($1.76) on Tuesday. Serica Energy plc has a one year low of GBX 132.70 ($1.70) and a one year high of GBX 271.77 ($3.48). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 165.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 186.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.79, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 2.19. The firm has a market capitalization of £540.18 million, a PE ratio of 509.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.44.

Serica Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th will be paid a dividend of GBX 14 ($0.18) per share. This represents a yield of 7.22%. This is a positive change from Serica Energy’s previous dividend of $9.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. Serica Energy’s payout ratio is presently 8,518.52%.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 225 ($2.88) target price on shares of Serica Energy in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st.

Serica Energy Company Profile

Serica Energy plc, an upstream oil and gas company, identifies, acquires, explores, exploits, and produces oil and gas reserves in the United Kingdom. The company holds 100% interest in the Keith oil field; 98% interest in the Bruce field; and 50% interest in the Rhum gas field located in the Northern North Sea, as well as 18% non-operating interest in the Erskine field located in Central North Sea.

