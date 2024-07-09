Insider Buying: A.G. BARR p.l.c. (LON:BAG) Insider Purchases 25 Shares of Stock

A.G. BARR p.l.c. (LON:BAG – Get Free Report) insider Julie A. Barr bought 25 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 609 ($7.80) per share, with a total value of £152.25 ($195.02).

A.G. BARR Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of A.G. BARR stock opened at GBX 615 ($7.88) on Tuesday. A.G. BARR p.l.c. has a 1 year low of GBX 452 ($5.79) and a 1 year high of GBX 637 ($8.16). The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 597.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 561.74. The company has a market capitalization of £682.53 million, a P/E ratio of 1,808.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.99.

Get A.G. BARR alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 685 ($8.77) target price on shares of A.G. BARR in a research report on Thursday, July 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, A.G. BARR presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 601.75 ($7.71).

About A.G. BARR

(Get Free Report)

A.G. BARR p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells soft drinks and cocktail solutions in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in three segments: Soft drinks, Cocktail solutions, and Other. The company provides carbonated and flavored soft drinks, brewed drinks, pre-mixed cocktails, mixers, syrups, various fruit purees, boost drinks, energy stimulation drinks, sport drinks, iced coffee, oat drinks, spring and sparkling water, fruit juices, and other non-alcoholic beverages.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for A.G. BARR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A.G. BARR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.