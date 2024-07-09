Insider Buying: A.G. BARR p.l.c. (LON:BAG) Insider Purchases 25 Shares of Stock

A.G. BARR p.l.c. (LON:BAG – Get Free Report) insider Julie A. Barr bought 25 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 609 ($7.80) per share, with a total value of £152.25 ($195.02).
A.G. BARR Stock Up 0.2 %
Shares of A.G. BARR stock opened at GBX 615 ($7.88) on Tuesday. A.G. BARR p.l.c. has a 1 year low of GBX 452 ($5.79) and a 1 year high of GBX 637 ($8.16). The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 597.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 561.74. The company has a market capitalization of £682.53 million, a P/E ratio of 1,808.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.99.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 685 ($8.77) target price on shares of A.G. BARR in a research report on Thursday, July 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, A.G. BARR presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 601.75 ($7.71).
About A.G. BARR
A.G. BARR p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells soft drinks and cocktail solutions in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in three segments: Soft drinks, Cocktail solutions, and Other. The company provides carbonated and flavored soft drinks, brewed drinks, pre-mixed cocktails, mixers, syrups, various fruit purees, boost drinks, energy stimulation drinks, sport drinks, iced coffee, oat drinks, spring and sparkling water, fruit juices, and other non-alcoholic beverages.
