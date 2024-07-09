Albert Soleiman Purchases 88 Shares of CMC Markets Plc (LON:CMCX) Stock

CMC Markets Plc (LON:CMCX – Get Free Report) insider Albert Soleiman acquired 88 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 336 ($4.30) per share, for a total transaction of £295.68 ($378.74).

Albert Soleiman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 5th, Albert Soleiman acquired 110 shares of CMC Markets stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 275 ($3.52) per share, for a total transaction of £302.50 ($387.47).

CMC Markets Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of CMCX stock opened at GBX 332 ($4.25) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £929.00 million, a PE ratio of 8,300.00 and a beta of 0.50. CMC Markets Plc has a 1-year low of GBX 86.90 ($1.11) and a 1-year high of GBX 341.08 ($4.37). The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 283.12 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 211.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.48, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.47.

CMC Markets Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 11th will be issued a dividend of GBX 7.30 ($0.09) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 11th. This is a boost from CMC Markets’s previous dividend of $1.00. This represents a yield of 2.6%. CMC Markets’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12,500.00%.

CMCX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of CMC Markets in a research note on Thursday, July 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a GBX 192 ($2.46) price objective on shares of CMC Markets in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th.

CMC Markets Company Profile

CMC Markets plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online retail financial services to retail, professional, stockbroking, and institutional clients in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, Canada, and internationally. The company offers its clients with the ability to trade contracts for difference and financial spread betting on a range of underlying shares, including indices, foreign currencies, commodities, and treasuries through its trading platform.

