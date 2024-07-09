Westminster Group PLC (LON:WSG) Insider Peter Fowler Purchases 185,000 Shares

Westminster Group PLC (LON:WSG – Get Free Report) insider Peter Fowler acquired 185,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share, with a total value of £5,550 ($7,109.00).

Westminster Group Stock Performance

Shares of WSG opened at GBX 2.80 ($0.04) on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 2.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.43. Westminster Group PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 1.03 ($0.01) and a 52-week high of GBX 4.24 ($0.05). The company has a market cap of £9.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -145.00 and a beta of 1.92.

Get Westminster Group alerts:

About Westminster Group

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Westminster Group PLC, a specialist security and services company, designs and supplies technology security solutions and services to governments and government agencies, non-governmental organizations, and blue-chip commercial organizations worldwide. It operates through two segments, Managed Services and Technology.

Receive News & Ratings for Westminster Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westminster Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.