Westminster Group PLC (LON:WSG) Insider Peter Fowler Purchases 185,000 Shares

Westminster Group PLC (LON:WSG – Get Free Report) insider Peter Fowler acquired 185,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share, with a total value of £5,550 ($7,109.00).
Westminster Group Stock Performance
Shares of WSG opened at GBX 2.80 ($0.04) on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 2.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.43. Westminster Group PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 1.03 ($0.01) and a 52-week high of GBX 4.24 ($0.05). The company has a market cap of £9.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -145.00 and a beta of 1.92.
About Westminster Group
