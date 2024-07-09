Ben Bramhall Sells 509,380 Shares of XPS Pensions Group plc (LON:XPS) Stock

XPS Pensions Group plc (LON:XPS – Get Free Report) insider Ben Bramhall sold 509,380 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 315 ($4.03), for a total transaction of £1,604,547 ($2,055,267.07).

Ben Bramhall also recently made the following trade(s):

Get XPS Pensions Group alerts:

On Wednesday, July 3rd, Ben Bramhall sold 160,965 shares of XPS Pensions Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 318 ($4.07), for a total transaction of £511,868.70 ($655,653.52).

XPS Pensions Group Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of XPS Pensions Group stock opened at GBX 322 ($4.12) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of £663.42 million, a P/E ratio of 4,600.00 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 272.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 242.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.32, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.38. XPS Pensions Group plc has a 1 year low of GBX 180 ($2.31) and a 1 year high of GBX 334 ($4.28).

XPS Pensions Group Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be issued a GBX 7 ($0.09) dividend. This is an increase from XPS Pensions Group’s previous dividend of $3.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.59%. XPS Pensions Group’s payout ratio is presently 12,857.14%.

XPS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of XPS Pensions Group from GBX 280 ($3.59) to GBX 298 ($3.82) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of XPS Pensions Group in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 275 ($3.52) target price on shares of XPS Pensions Group in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of XPS Pensions Group from GBX 270 ($3.46) to GBX 315 ($4.03) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th.

Get Our Latest Research Report on XPS Pensions Group

About XPS Pensions Group

(Get Free Report)

XPS Pensions Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides employee benefit consultancy and related business services in the United Kingdom. The company offers advisory services to pension schemes and corporate sponsors; independent investment advisory services; DB and DC master trust schemes; and self-invested personal pension (SIPP) and SSAS pension services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for XPS Pensions Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPS Pensions Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.