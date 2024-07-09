Cogeco Communications (CCA) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$1.69 per share for the quarter.

Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 11th. The company reported C$2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.88 by C$0.33. Cogeco Communications had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 12.34%. The firm had revenue of C$730.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$735.00 million.

Cogeco Communications has a twelve month low of C$50.78 and a twelve month high of C$72.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$53.84 and its 200 day moving average price is C$57.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 143.84, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of C$1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.47.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 25th were issued a dividend of $0.854 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 24th. This represents a $3.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ?. Cogeco Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.11%.

Several analysts have commented on the company. TD Securities cut their target price on Cogeco Communications from C$90.00 to C$80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Cogeco Communications from C$77.00 to C$73.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Cogeco Communications from C$63.00 to C$60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Cogeco Communications from C$76.00 to C$79.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Desjardins lowered their price target on Cogeco Communications from C$68.00 to C$64.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$68.44.

Cogeco Communications Inc operates as a telecommunications corporation in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Canadian Telecommunications and American Telecommunications. The company offers Internet, video, and Internet protocol (IP) based telephony services to residential and small business customers through its two-way broadband fiber networks.

