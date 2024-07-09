Methode Electronics (MEI) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, July 11th. Analysts expect Methode Electronics to post earnings of ($0.21) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Methode Electronics Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of MEI opened at $9.83 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $347.88 million, a PE ratio of -5.99 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.00 and its 200 day moving average is $15.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Methode Electronics has a 12-month low of $8.54 and a 12-month high of $34.04.

Methode Electronics Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 12th. Methode Electronics’s dividend payout ratio is presently -34.15%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Methode Electronics in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company.

About Methode Electronics

Methode Electronics, Inc designs, engineers, and produces mechatronic products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Automotive, Industrial, Interface, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electro-mechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers directly or through their tiered suppliers.

