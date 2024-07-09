Equity Bancshares (EQBK) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Equity Bancshares (NASDAQ:EQBK – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, July 16th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.92 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Equity Bancshares (NASDAQ:EQBK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The bank reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $55.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.00 million. Equity Bancshares had a net margin of 3.88% and a return on equity of 12.08%. On average, analysts expect Equity Bancshares to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Equity Bancshares Price Performance

EQBK opened at $34.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $521.40 million, a P/E ratio of 56.98 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.84 and a 200 day moving average of $33.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. Equity Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $22.50 and a fifty-two week high of $35.34.

Equity Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Equity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.00%.

Separately, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Equity Bancshares from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Equity Bancshares presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Equity Bancshares

In other news, Director Junetta M. Everett purchased 2,903 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.50 per share, with a total value of $100,153.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 9,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $338,548.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Equity Bancshares Company Profile

Equity Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Equity Bank that provides a range of banking, mortgage banking, and financial services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts various demand, savings, money market, and time deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, commercial lines of credit, working capital, term, equipment and aircraft financing, acquisition, expansion and development, borrowing base, real estate construction, homebuilder, agricultural, government guaranteed, and other loan products.

Featured Stories

