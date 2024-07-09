Cogeco (CGO) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Cogeco (TSE:CGO – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, July 11th.

Cogeco (TSE:CGO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 11th. The company reported C$2.33 earnings per share for the quarter. Cogeco had a net margin of 1.74% and a return on equity of 9.40%. The company had revenue of C$751.91 million during the quarter.

Get Cogeco alerts:

Cogeco Stock Performance

Shares of CGO opened at C$48.89 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.98, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Cogeco has a one year low of C$44.62 and a one year high of C$62.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$50.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$54.94. The firm has a market capitalization of C$393.08 million, a PE ratio of 11.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 0.27.

Cogeco Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 25th were given a dividend of $0.854 per share. This represents a $3.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.99%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 24th. Cogeco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.62%.

Separately, TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Cogeco from C$106.00 to C$94.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Cogeco

About Cogeco

(Get Free Report)

Cogeco Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the communications and media sectors in Canada and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Canadian Telecommunications and American Telecommunications. It provides a range of Internet, video, and phone services through advanced fibre optic and two-way telecommunications distribution networks primarily to residential customers, as well as business services under the Cogeco Connexion name in Quebec and Ontario; and Breezeline brand in the United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cogeco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogeco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.