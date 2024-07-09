Cogeco (CGO) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Cogeco (TSE:CGO – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, July 11th.
Cogeco (TSE:CGO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 11th. The company reported C$2.33 earnings per share for the quarter. Cogeco had a net margin of 1.74% and a return on equity of 9.40%. The company had revenue of C$751.91 million during the quarter.
Shares of CGO opened at C$48.89 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.98, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Cogeco has a one year low of C$44.62 and a one year high of C$62.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$50.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$54.94. The firm has a market capitalization of C$393.08 million, a PE ratio of 11.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 0.27.
Separately, TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Cogeco from C$106.00 to C$94.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th.
Cogeco Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the communications and media sectors in Canada and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Canadian Telecommunications and American Telecommunications. It provides a range of Internet, video, and phone services through advanced fibre optic and two-way telecommunications distribution networks primarily to residential customers, as well as business services under the Cogeco Connexion name in Quebec and Ontario; and Breezeline brand in the United States.
