Vista Energy (VIST) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Vista Energy (NYSE:VIST – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, July 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.22 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Vista Energy (NYSE:VIST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $317.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $326.44 million. Vista Energy had a net margin of 30.24% and a return on equity of 39.92%. On average, analysts expect Vista Energy to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Vista Energy alerts:

Vista Energy Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE:VIST opened at $45.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.17 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.28. Vista Energy has a 12-month low of $23.59 and a 12-month high of $49.58.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VIST. UBS Group lifted their price target on Vista Energy from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Vista Energy from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Vista Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on VIST

Vista Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vista Energy, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in Latin America. The company's principal assets located in Neuquina basin, Argentina and Vaca Muerta. It owns producing assets in Argentina and Mexico. In addition, the company involved in drilling and workover activities located in Argentina.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vista Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vista Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.