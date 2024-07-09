Bank of America (BAC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, July 16th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.81 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Bank of America last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $25.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.49 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 13.94%. The firm's revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Bank of America to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE BAC opened at $40.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.43. The company has a market capitalization of $317.59 billion, a PE ratio of 14.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Bank of America has a 12 month low of $24.96 and a 12 month high of $41.20.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 33.22%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BAC shares. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 target price (up from $39.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Bank of America from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Erste Group Bank raised Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Bank of America from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Bank of America from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of America presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.02.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

