Lincoln National Corp Increases Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 30.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,743 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,226 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $4,827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AMD. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 102.9% during the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 140 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 70.7% in the first quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 169 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Bare Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Advanced Micro Devices

In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.94, for a total value of $2,574,828.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,546,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $245,757,319.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AMD. UBS Group dropped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $270.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $174.00 to $162.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Roth Mkm dropped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $190.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.83.

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

AMD stock traded up $3.89 during trading on Monday, hitting $175.79. The stock had a trading volume of 35,339,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,428,824. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $93.11 and a 1-year high of $227.30. The stock has a market cap of $284.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 257.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.68. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $160.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $166.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.64.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 5.72%. The business had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Further Reading

