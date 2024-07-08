Rockline Wealth Management LLC Has $1.98 Million Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Rockline Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 25.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,540 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 511 shares during the period. Rockline Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $1,976,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LLY. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 2,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,706,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 32,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,810,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Apexium Financial LP lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 1,819.1% in the fourth quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 11,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,667,000 after buying an additional 10,842 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the fourth quarter worth $363,000. Finally, Terril Brothers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 113.2% in the 4th quarter. Terril Brothers Inc. now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the period. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eli Lilly and Company

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $819.47, for a total value of $614,602.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,130 shares in the company, valued at $5,842,821.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 2,052 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $809.00, for a total value of $1,660,068.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 98,554,195 shares in the company, valued at $79,730,343,755. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $819.47, for a total value of $614,602.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,842,821.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 858,742 shares of company stock worth $735,573,781. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

LLY stock opened at $914.57 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $434.34 and a 1 year high of $918.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $869.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 134.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.41. The business’s 50-day moving average is $831.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $752.53.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $8.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.94 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 56.98% and a net margin of 17.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.62 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 13.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.58%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on LLY. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $770.00 to $840.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $1,001.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $850.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,000.00 target price (up from $892.00) on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $1,023.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and Company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $816.78.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

