Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB lessened its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 47.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,302,312 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,907,470 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned approximately 0.08% of Pfizer worth $119,948,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in Pfizer by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 417,070 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,007,000 after purchasing an additional 18,611 shares in the last quarter. LifePlan Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at $255,000. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth $16,166,000. KLCM Advisors Inc. raised its position in Pfizer by 75.0% during the fourth quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 173,793 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,004,000 after acquiring an additional 74,487 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 225,881 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,503,000 after purchasing an additional 4,410 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PFE traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $27.92. 13,733,956 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,051,098. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -465.26, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.71. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.20 and a twelve month high of $37.80.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $14.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.87 billion. Pfizer had a positive return on equity of 8.64% and a negative net margin of 0.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 26th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 25th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently -2,799.53%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PFE. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 price target (up from $33.00) on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Pfizer from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Argus lowered shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.54.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

