Nordea Investment Management AB Purchases 57,103 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 68.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 140,731 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,103 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $16,653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tidemark LLC bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. DecisionPoint Financial LLC bought a new position in Micron Technology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pingora Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Micron Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Micron Technology by 230.7% during the 1st quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 248 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Insider Transactions at Micron Technology

In other news, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.55, for a total transaction of $1,733,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 153,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,723,867.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Micron Technology news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.86, for a total value of $664,355.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 142,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,335,731.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.55, for a total transaction of $1,733,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 153,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,723,867.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 257,730 shares of company stock valued at $31,921,649. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MU shares. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Argus upgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Micron Technology has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.52.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on MU

Micron Technology Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of MU traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $131.70. 11,791,020 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,725,854. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $130.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.32. Micron Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.58 and a twelve month high of $157.54. The stock has a market cap of $146.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -92.98 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.14. Micron Technology had a negative net margin of 7.20% and a negative return on equity of 4.01%. The business had revenue of $6.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.57) EPS. Micron Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 81.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 8th. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is -32.39%.

About Micron Technology

(Free Report)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.