Nordea Investment Management AB Has $20.29 Million Position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Nordea Investment Management AB reduced its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 870,580 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,326 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $20,285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First United Bank & Trust bought a new position in Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. West Paces Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Palantir Technologies by 110.7% in the 1st quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 1,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in Palantir Technologies by 105.3% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in Palantir Technologies by 332.8% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares in the last quarter. 45.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Heather A. Planishek sold 2,398 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.30, for a total value of $51,077.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 639,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,625,524.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Heather A. Planishek sold 2,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.30, for a total value of $51,077.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 639,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,625,524.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.02, for a total transaction of $440,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,595,519 shares in the company, valued at $35,133,328.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,372,153 shares of company stock worth $239,941,245 in the last three months. Company insiders own 12.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PLTR traded up $0.50 during trading on Monday, reaching $27.73. 43,452,934 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,941,645. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.68 and a 52-week high of $27.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.83. The stock has a market cap of $61.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 227.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 2.71.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.04. The business had revenue of $634.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $614.88 million. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 12.79% and a return on equity of 8.28%. Sell-side analysts expect that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on PLTR. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut shares of Palantir Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 21st. William Blair reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Argus initiated coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Monday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Palantir Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.25.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

