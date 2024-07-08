Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Stock Price Up 0%

Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Free Report) rose 0% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $496.96 and last traded at $496.20. Approximately 5,120,123 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 40,274,828 shares. The stock had previously closed at $496.16.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $461.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $439.72.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.7615 per share. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 24th. This represents a $3.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Invesco QQQ

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Atwater Malick LLC purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ in the 1st quarter worth approximately $293,000. Bank Hapoalim BM grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 77,333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,669,000 after purchasing an additional 4,549 shares in the last quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Invesco QQQ by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,514 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,848,000 after buying an additional 1,033 shares during the period. GenWealth Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. GenWealth Group Inc. now owns 42,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,851,000 after buying an additional 2,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC boosted its position in Invesco QQQ by 73.3% in the 3rd quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC now owns 1,374 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.