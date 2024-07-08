United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) Stock Price Down 0.1%

United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) shares were down 0.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $135.84 and last traded at $136.20. Approximately 403,547 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 3,997,569 shares. The stock had previously closed at $136.35.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on UPS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $154.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on United Parcel Service from $183.00 to $179.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $178.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $153.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price target on United Parcel Service from $147.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, United Parcel Service has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.55.

United Parcel Service Trading Down 0.3 %

The firm has a market cap of $116.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $147.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.10. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 37.42%. The company had revenue of $21.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.20 earnings per share. United Parcel Service’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were given a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.79%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.49%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United Parcel Service

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 15,631.2% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 14,502,261 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,280,190,000 after acquiring an additional 14,410,073 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 87.6% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,152,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,854,180,000 after buying an additional 8,475,698 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,128,322,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 208.1% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,717,391 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $270,025,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spirepoint Private Client LLC purchased a new position in United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter valued at $160,787,000. Institutional investors own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

