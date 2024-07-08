Mirum Pharmaceuticals’ (MIRM) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $66.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target suggests a potential upside of 82.57% from the stock’s previous close.

MIRM has been the subject of a number of other reports. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 18th. JMP Securities increased their target price on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Baird R W upgraded shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.64.

NASDAQ MIRM traded up $1.72 on Monday, hitting $36.15. 442,659 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 621,830. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a current ratio of 3.68. Mirum Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $23.14 and a 52-week high of $36.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.73 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.29.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.14). Mirum Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 69.67% and a negative return on equity of 56.46%. The firm had revenue of $69.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.71 million. Research analysts forecast that Mirum Pharmaceuticals will post -1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Saira Ramasastry sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.68, for a total transaction of $128,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Saira Ramasastry sold 5,000 shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.68, for a total value of $128,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Pamela Vig sold 30,559 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $1,039,006.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $931,804. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 35,934 shares of company stock worth $1,180,156. 22.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AJOVista LLC purchased a new stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. StepStone Group LP acquired a new stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $135,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 447.1% in the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 4,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $194,000.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for debilitating rare and orphan diseases. Its lead product candidate is LIVMARLI (maralixibat), an orally administered and minimally absorbed ileal bile acid transporter (IBAT) inhibitor that is approved for the treatment of cholestatic pruritus in patients with Alagille syndrome in the United States and internationally.

