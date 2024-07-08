iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is Fidelis Capital Partners LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Fidelis Capital Partners LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 59.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,396 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,861 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up about 5.2% of Fidelis Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $30,701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eukles Asset Management lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 126.9% in the fourth quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 59 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

IVV stock traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $558.19. 864,508 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,320,661. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $534.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $512.82. The company has a market cap of $481.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $411.02 and a 1-year high of $559.26.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

